SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Up to $7.46

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.69. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 112 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $515.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.