Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

NYSE SBSW opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.15. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

