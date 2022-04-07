Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Trading 3.8% Higher

The Short De-SPAC ET (NYSEARCA:SOGU – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.12 and last traded at $35.94. 43,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 42,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.64.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51.

Get Short De-SPAC ET alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Short De-SPAC ET by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Short De-SPAC ET during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Short De-SPAC ET during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,271,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Short De-SPAC ET by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Short De-SPAC ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Short De-SPAC ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.