Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has been given a €201.00 ($220.88) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 143.22% from the stock’s previous close.

SAE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($176.92) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €151.40 ($166.37).

SAE stock opened at €82.64 ($90.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a 12-month high of €205.40 ($225.71). The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is €90.22 and its 200 day moving average is €117.43.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

