ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading 4% Higher

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $213.17 and last traded at $213.17. 1,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 380,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -687.27 and a beta of 1.30.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $219,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,938 shares of company stock worth $15,536,182. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,345,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,716,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,441,000 after buying an additional 142,368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

