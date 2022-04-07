SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Cap of $111,643.35

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $111,643.35 and approximately $16.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,527.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.22 or 0.07398060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.87 or 0.00261609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.87 or 0.00771623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00098565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.05 or 0.00517022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.91 or 0.00392648 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

