Sherri R. Luther Sells 4,375 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $258,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.88.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

