Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.32. Sharecare shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 5,314 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHCR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sharecare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth $31,842,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth $30,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sharecare by 14,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the 3rd quarter worth $11,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.57% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

