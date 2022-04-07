Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,114.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,114 ($40.84) and last traded at GBX 3,097 ($40.62), with a volume of 336468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,072 ($40.29).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.69) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,743.75 ($35.98).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £8.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,900.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,840.14.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Kevin S. Beeston acquired 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($36.76) per share, with a total value of £49,921.43 ($65,470.73).

About Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.