Sentinel Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.51 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $64.26 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00065670 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.