Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 23,659 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,630.80.

SXT stock opened at $84.28 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,058,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,455,000 after purchasing an additional 147,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,456,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

