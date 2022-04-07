Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Up 4.6%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.86. 7,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 321,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -573.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Semrush by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

