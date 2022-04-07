SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,190.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($19.67) to GBX 1,560 ($20.46) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($17.70) to GBX 1,600 ($20.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,450 ($19.02) to GBX 1,585 ($20.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

SEGRO stock remained flat at $$18.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

