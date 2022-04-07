Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $155.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCTBF. Kepler Capital Markets raised Securitas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 145 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Securitas from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Securitas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.00.

SCTBF stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Securitas has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

