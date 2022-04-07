SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.700-$-0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.71 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.94.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.27 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,205 shares of company stock worth $175,199. Insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,289,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

