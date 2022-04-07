Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

Shares of STX stock opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after buying an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $3,715,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $1,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

