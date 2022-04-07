Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SMG traded down $2.72 on Thursday, reaching $116.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,758. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $254.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average of $146.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,166,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

