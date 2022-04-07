Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Scottish American Investment Company Plc (LON:SAIN – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 498 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 503 ($6.60). Approximately 428,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 221,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 507 ($6.65).

The firm has a market cap of £884.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 490.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 509.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.18. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Macpherson GCB purchased 5,000 shares of Scottish American Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 479 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £23,950 ($31,409.84).

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

