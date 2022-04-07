Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Shares Gap Down to $5.66

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCEGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.66, but opened at $5.46. Science 37 shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 2,256 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCE. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $247,009,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $63,966,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $22,446,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $18,705,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,701,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

