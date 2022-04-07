Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Cut by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.47. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.