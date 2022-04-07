Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Trading Down 0.5%

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 117,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 203,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $213,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.