Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $49.51 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,191 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 169,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

