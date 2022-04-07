Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 205 at Barclays

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SHLAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 260 to CHF 250 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schindler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Schindler has a 12 month low of $208.08 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.06.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

