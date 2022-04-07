Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCFLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €7.50 ($8.24) to €6.00 ($6.59) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Schaeffler from €9.00 ($9.89) to €8.00 ($8.79) in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SCFLF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

