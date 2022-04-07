Scf Partners, Inc. Sells 3,817 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $89,737.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $108,658.72.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03.

On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $82,918.04.

On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

About Forum Energy Technologies (Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

