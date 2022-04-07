Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saul Centers.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BFS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Saul Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saul Centers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,585 shares of company stock worth $260,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 16.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFS stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $53.66. 462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.14. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $49.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.30%.

Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.