Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) were down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 2,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 170,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,180,000. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $22,602,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,566,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,050,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,624,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.