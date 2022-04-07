Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) were down 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 2,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 170,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25.
About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.
