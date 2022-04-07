Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SANM. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.25.

SANM stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanmina (SANM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.