Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,875 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Monday, February 14th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,436 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $459,505.08.

On Monday, February 7th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,547 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $129,499.37.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.30 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.43.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.