Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII) Shares Down 0.1%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 in the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 25.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

