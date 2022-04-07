Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. 610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,681,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,262,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,337,000 after purchasing an additional 72,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,426,000 after purchasing an additional 872,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after purchasing an additional 879,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 390,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.