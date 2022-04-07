salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 2.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $72,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in salesforce.com by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $80,797,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,957 shares of company stock valued at $28,093,253. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

CRM stock traded down $9.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,243,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,319. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $198.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.97, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.54.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

