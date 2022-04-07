Sakura Bloom (SKB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 62.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $42,679.85 and approximately $8.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.26 or 0.00841739 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars.

