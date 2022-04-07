Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €140.00 ($153.85) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($149.45) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €124.91 ($137.26).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €101.10 ($111.10) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €107.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €109.42. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($73.81) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($101.49).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

