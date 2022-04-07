SafeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,070.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and $1,070.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,288.72 or 0.99946562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00062416 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.80 or 0.00262747 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00310633 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00140299 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00066135 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001254 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

