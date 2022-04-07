Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $33.71 on Top Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $702.41 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded 87.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $33.71 or 0.00077454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000933 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

