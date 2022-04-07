Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.73

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $8.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

NYSE SBR opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $63.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.