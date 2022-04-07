Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.73

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the energy company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $8.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.
NYSE SBR opened at $61.00 on Thursday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $63.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
