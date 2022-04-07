S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 796 ($10.44).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFOR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.49) to GBX 730 ($9.57) in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SFOR opened at GBX 351.60 ($4.61) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -77.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 265 ($3.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 878 ($11.51). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 447.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 584.40.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Paul Roy acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £404,800 ($530,885.25). Also, insider Martin Sorrell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £52,400 ($68,721.31). Insiders have acquired a total of 99,250 shares of company stock worth $50,668,750 over the last 90 days.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

