Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

NYSE R opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ryder System by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after buying an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 10.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

