Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.20.

Shares of R opened at $65.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $64.17 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 58.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,882,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

