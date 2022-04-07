RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
RVLP opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.78. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.91.
About RVL Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP)
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.