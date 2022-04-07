RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RVL Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

RVLP opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.78. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

RVL Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RVLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 160.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RVL Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.

