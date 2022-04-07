Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 64,942 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,942 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 890.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

NYSE MMP opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.76. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

