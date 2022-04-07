Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 60,210 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,210 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.58% of Genasys worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 93.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 12.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 255,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

In related news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GNSS stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. Genasys Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

About Genasys (Get Rating)

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.