Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,189 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,954 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $221.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.76 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.49.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 37.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

Several research firms have commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

