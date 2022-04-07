Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,739,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 41.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 19.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $152,658. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.