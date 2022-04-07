Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Grid Dynamics worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDYN. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDYN opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

