Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Livent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Livent by 3.7% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Livent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Livent by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Livent by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

