Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.11 Million Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in ASGN by 2.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $112.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN Incorporated has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $131.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.41.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

