Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,114 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Absolute Software worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 9.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Stone Run Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 19.3% during the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABST shares. TheStreet lowered Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

