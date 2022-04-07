Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 6,295 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Sonic Automotive worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAH. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after buying an additional 267,763 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 63.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 92,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,050,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 22.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 63,248 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAH opened at $41.96 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.38%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

